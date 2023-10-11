T.N. Assembly | Bill adopted to make Mayiladuthurai district part of protected agricultural zone

October 11, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Wednesday adopted a Bill to include the newly-formed Mayiladuthurai district as a protected agricultural zone. It also included ‘animal husbandry and inland fishery’ within the ambit of the term ‘agriculture’.

The Bill, tabled by Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam, also sought to include the Minister for Water Resources, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies and the Secretaries of these Departments as members of the Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Authority.

When the Bill was taken up was consideration in the House, legislator T. Velmurugan (Panruti) urged the State government to consider including the whole of Cuddalore district in the zone. Kattumannarkoil MLA M. Sinthanai Selvan urged the inclusion of the Srimushnam taluk in the zone too, as it was left out since the bifurcation of Kattumannarkoil taluk.

The State government had enacted the Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Act, 2020 to convert Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur districts and a few blocks in Pudukottai and Cuddalore districts into a Protected Agricultural Zone.

Another Bill adopted by the House on Wednesday sought to amend the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act, 1987, to provide for an online trade platform for the conducting of any trading in any agricultural produce.

