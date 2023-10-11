ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Assembly | Bill adopted to make Mayiladuthurai district part of protected agricultural zone

October 11, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Bill also includes ‘animal husbandry and inland fishery’ within the ambit of the term ‘agriculture’

The Hindu Bureau

The Bill was tabled by Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Wednesday adopted a Bill to include the newly-formed Mayiladuthurai district as a protected agricultural zone. It also included ‘animal husbandry and inland fishery’ within the ambit of the term ‘agriculture’.

The Bill, tabled by Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam, also sought to include the Minister for Water Resources, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies and the Secretaries of these Departments as members of the Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Authority.

When the Bill was taken up was consideration in the House, legislator T. Velmurugan (Panruti) urged the State government to consider including the whole of Cuddalore district in the zone. Kattumannarkoil MLA M. Sinthanai Selvan urged the inclusion of the Srimushnam taluk in the zone too, as it was left out since the bifurcation of Kattumannarkoil taluk.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government had enacted the Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Act, 2020 to convert Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur districts and a few blocks in Pudukottai and Cuddalore districts into a Protected Agricultural Zone.

Another Bill adopted by the House on Wednesday sought to amend the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act, 1987, to provide for an online trade platform for the conducting of any trading in any agricultural produce.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US