T.N. Assembly | AIADMK MLA says 40% of posts in anganwadis are vacant, asks for action

March 28, 2023

Arakkonam MLA S. Ravi from the AIADMK on Tuesday raised a concern in the Tamil Nadu Assembly stating that around 40 per cent of posts of anganwadi workers and helpers across the State, were lying vacant.

In the discussion during the question hour, he said that such a high number of vacancies would affect the effective functioning of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme, which is important for the welfare of children. He asked the government if it had plans to fill the vacancies.

Responding to his question, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan said that the government will make efforts to fill the vacancies. On Mr. Ravi’s demand for better infrastructure for the anganwadi centres in Itchiputhur in his Arakkonam constituency, Ms. Jeevan said that measures were already being taken in this regard.

