ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Assembly | AIADMK MLA says 40% of posts in anganwadis are vacant, asks for action

March 28, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

S. Ravi, the AIADMK MLA from Arakkonam, said the vacancies would affect the functioning of the Integrated Child Development Services; Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan said the government would make efforts to fill the vacancies

The Hindu Bureau

Children seen at an anganwadi in Chennai. Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Arakkonam MLA S. Ravi from the AIADMK on Tuesday raised a concern in the Tamil Nadu Assembly stating that around 40 per cent of posts of anganwadi workers and helpers across the State, were lying vacant.

In the discussion during the question hour, he said that such a high number of vacancies would affect the effective functioning of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme, which is important for the welfare of children. He asked the government if it had plans to fill the vacancies.

Responding to his question, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan said that the government will make efforts to fill the vacancies. On Mr. Ravi’s demand for better infrastructure for the anganwadi centres in Itchiputhur in his Arakkonam constituency, Ms. Jeevan said that measures were already being taken in this regard.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / children

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US