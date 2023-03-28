HamberMenu
T.N. Assembly | AIADMK MLA says 40% of posts in anganwadis are vacant, asks for action

S. Ravi, the AIADMK MLA from Arakkonam, said the vacancies would affect the functioning of the Integrated Child Development Services; Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan said the government would make efforts to fill the vacancies

March 28, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Children seen at an anganwadi in Chennai. Photograph used for representational purposes only

Children seen at an anganwadi in Chennai. Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Arakkonam MLA S. Ravi from the AIADMK on Tuesday raised a concern in the Tamil Nadu Assembly stating that around 40 per cent of posts of anganwadi workers and helpers across the State, were lying vacant.

In the discussion during the question hour, he said that such a high number of vacancies would affect the effective functioning of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme, which is important for the welfare of children. He asked the government if it had plans to fill the vacancies.

Responding to his question, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan said that the government will make efforts to fill the vacancies. On Mr. Ravi’s demand for better infrastructure for the anganwadi centres in Itchiputhur in his Arakkonam constituency, Ms. Jeevan said that measures were already being taken in this regard.

