TN Assembly adopts resolution against Mekedatu dam project

A view of spot identified by the Karnataka government for construction at Mekedatu. Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

March 21, 2022 14:50 IST

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Cauvery Water Management Authority not to consider the detailed project report submitted by Karnataka for the Mekedatu project. It urged the Centre to reject permission for the project.

Waters Resources Minister Duraimurugan, who moved the resolution, accused the Karnataka government of not respecting the final order of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal delivered on February 5, 2007. He said Karnataka was proposing to construct the dam unilaterally, without obtaining the consent of the co-basin States or necessary clearances from the Centre, and it was allocating funds for the project.

“It is not acceptable. Hence the action of the Karnataka government is strongly condemned by the august House,” the resolution said. The resolution also urged the Centre not to give technical, environmental and other clearances required to Karnataka to construct the dam.

Pointing out that the Supreme Court had delivered its verdict in 2018 on the long-drawn Cauvery river water sharing dispute and this was being implemented, Mr. Duraimurugan said the judgement was sensitive to the two states. “The Union Government is requested to advise the Karnataka government not to take up the proposal of constructing a reservoir at Mekedatu or any other place in the Cauvery basin without getting the concurrence of the co-basin States and obtaining clearance from the Centre,” said the resolution said.

The resolution also vowed to support all the actions of the Tamil Nadu government to prevent Karnataka’s attempt to construct a dam at Mekedatu in the interest and welfare of the farmers of Tamil Nadu.