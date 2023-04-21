T.N. Assembly adopts Bill to streamline process of consolidation of government land for large projects

April 21, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday adopted a Bill that seeks to enact the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act to streamline the process of consolidation of government lands for large projects. It also seeks to regulate the process of the exchange of lands involving water bodies, and the protection of such water bodies.

According to the Bill tabled by Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran in the House, the existing procedures pertaining to consolidation and disposal of government land, such as exchange, alienation, re-routing, assignment and lease have evolved over two centuries through executive instructions issued from time to time, right from Colonial days.

“Land is also governed by various statutes such as local body Acts, which vest government land in such local bodies. This multiplicity of executive instructions and references to land in multiple laws lead to delay and uncertainty in consolidation of lands, leading to time and cost overruns and loss of public money,” the Bill said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many water bodies, especially rivers and streams, change their extent and course due to natural events, in the course of time and such water bodies needed to be protected in public interest, the Bill said.

“Standing Order (26-A) of the Board of Revenue provides for grant of land at the disposal of the government for land owned privately, if water changes its course through the private holding. It is considered that with a view to regulate the process of such exchange of land and to effectively protect such water bodies, statutory backing may be provided therefor,” it said.

According to the Bill, a project proponent will submit an application for a proposal for consolidation of project land to the government. If the conditions are fulfilled, the government would notify it as a special project, and forward it to the respective District Collector.

The government will also constitute an expert committee, which will publish the consolidation proposal and conduct a public hearing. It will prepare a draft land consolidation scheme, get the views of interested persons and submit it to the Collector, who will publish it in the District Gazette. Anyone objecting may submit their objections or suggestions in writing to the Collector.

The Collector will send the draft land consolidation scheme and objections, if any received, along with his recommendation to the competent authority, which shall “either approve or approve with conditions, as it may deem fit” to be complied with by the project proponent.

In cases where a river, stream or other waterway changes its course due to natural events and passes though a plot of land owned by any person, the owner of the land, may make an application to the Collector. The Collector shall, on verification of the revenue records and after a topographical survey, if there exists a prima facie case for proceeding, send a report to the government.

The government shall constitute an expert committee to examine the request of the applicant and then make a recommendation. The government shall thereafter pass appropriate final orders based on the recommendation of the committee.