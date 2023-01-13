T.N. Assembly adopts Bill to make Tamil paper compulsory for recruitment to State government services

January 13, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday adopted a Bill that makes a Tamil language paper compulsory for recruitment to the State government services. It sought to include a fresh provision in the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016, to give effect to this mandate.

The Bill, introduced by Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, stated that a government order was issued on December 1, 2021, through which a compulsory Tamil language paper was introduced in all competitive examinations for direct recruitment to ensure only Tamil youths were recruited for all State government departments and public sector enterprises.

“To give statutory effect to the said executive order, the government have decided to amend the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016 (Tamil Nadu Act 14 of 2016) suitably and to validate any action taken or anything done based on the said order,” the Bill said.

When the Minister sought to move the Bill, Panruti MLA T. Velmurugan said several candidates from other States were being recruited for State government posts and Tamil Nadu youths were being denied opportunities. The PMK’s G.K. Mani (Pennagaram) and the VCK’s J. Mohamed Shanavas (Nagapattinam) raised similar concerns.

In his reply, Mr. Rajan said they had made valid points but this Bill was to be adopted in the House and if not, it would lead to a situation wherein candidates without the knowledge of Tamil would appear in competitive exams.

While the erstwhile AIADMK government had enacted legislation which gave the candidates two years to clear the Tamil paper from the date of recruitment, the DMK government introduced legislation, which makes the Tamil language paper compulsory for recruitment, the Minister pointed out.

Following a voice vote, the House adopted the Bill. Later, all the Bills tabled during this session were also adopted. Speaker M. Appavu subsequently adjourned the House sine die.