T.N. Assembly adopts Bill to amend Transparency in Tenders Act

The Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a bill tabled by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu to amend the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act, 1998, to omit the Tamil Nadu Water Investment Company Limited and the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation Limited from the purview of clause (j) of Section 16 of the Act, which provides that the provisions shall not apply to the procurement of consultancy and financial services from the two entities, as they are now developed and may be allowed to compete in the open market.