TN asks oxygen manufacturing industries to explore ways to increase production

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said oxygen manufacturing industries in the State have been instructed to explore methods to increase production.
Tankers carrying medical oxygen are being provided with a ‘green corridor’ along with police patrol wherever necessary to increase the availability of oxygen, it said in a statement.
The government said in anticipation of an increase in demand for medical oxygen from COVID-19 treatment facilities such as hospitals/nursing homes, it has been taking a slew of measures.
In order to resolve any issues related to medical oxygen supply faced by such hospitals/nursing homes, the government has established a 24×7 call centre under the State Drug Controller. Hospitals/nursing homes in Tamil Nadu facing any shortage of medical oxygen may immediately call 104 for assistance, it added.