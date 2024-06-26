GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. announces plans to enhance monitoring of waterbodies, air quality

Published - June 26, 2024 01:07 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Environment and Climate Change has announced the Tamil Nadu Lake Quality Monitoring Project to be implemented in water bodies through real-time monitoring and artificial intelligence-based data analysis. The scheme will be implemented in the first phase in Poondi, Chembarambakkam, Udhagamandalam, and Kodaikanal lakes at a cost of ₹5 crore.

To address environmental challenges in 14 coastal districts and control marine litter, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) will continue to implement pollution abatement measures worth ₹100 crore through the Tamil Nadu Sustainably Harnessing Ocean Resources and Blue Economy project, which receives financial assistance from the World Bank.

As much as ₹6 crore from TNPCB funds will be spent on procuring portable devices for assessing the quality of air and water during disasters and gas or oil leak incidents. The TNPCB will install thermal imaging camera and gas detection sensors at a cost of ₹4 crore to monitor the increasing effects of heat, methane levels in solid waste landfills.

One hundred more schools will be made ‘green’ through environment-friendly measures. This will be implemented at a cost of ₹4 crore. A noise pollution mapping study in hospitals, commercial areas and industrial areas in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Trichy Corporations will be carried out at a cost of ₹50 lakh by the TNPCB.

