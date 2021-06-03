TN announces multi-speciality hospital in south Chennai, free bus travel for transpersons, persons with disabilities

On the occasion of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s 97th birth anniversary, the State government on Thursday made six major announcements, including the construction of a 500-bed multi-speciality hospital at a cost of ₹250 crore in south Chennai and free bus travel for transpersons and persons with disabilities.
A state-of-the-art library would be constructed in Madurai at a cost of ₹70 crore in memory of the late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi, ‘Ilakkiya Mamani Virudhu’ - awards for noted Tamil literary figures on a par with Kalaimamani awards, houses for recipients of Jnanpith, Sahitya Akademi or other national awards in their district of choice and warehouse at a cost of ₹30 crore in Tiruvarur are the other announcements.