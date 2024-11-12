T.N. announces measures to ensure student safety, prevent sexual harassment in schools

In the wake of recent sexual harassment cases involving school staff in Krishnagiri and Thoothukudi districts, the Tamil Nadu government has appointed special officers to oversee administration of affected schools, ensuring closer supervision and accountability.

A new Student Safeguarding Advisory Committee (SSAC) has been ordered to be established in every school across the State. The SSAC will meet monthly to address concerns or complaints related to student welfare.

These actions come after criminal charges were filed against school administrators and staff involved in the harassment cases.

An official release from the School Education Department on Tuesday said placing toll-free helpline numbers — 14417 and 1098 — on the back covers of textbooks is one among the various key initiatives. These numbers will help students to anonymously report incidents of sexual harassment or other unsafe activities.

Schools are also instructed to install complaint boxes — labelled Maanavar Manasu — where students can submit their grievances in a confidential manner.

In addition, the government has framed guidelines for taking students on field trips. Prior written consent from both parents and the District Education Officer (DEO) is now required for any off-campus activity. Schools must ensure that for every 10 male students, a male teacher accompanies them, and for every 10 female students, a female teacher is present, ensuring proper supervision during such outings.

The government has also directed the Directors and Co-Directors of School Education department, appointed as District Monitoring Officers, to oversee the implementation of these safety measures. During their inspections, they will ensure compliance and take necessary follow-up action.

The police would take stringent action against anyone involved in misconduct or inappropriate behaviour towards schoolchildren and students, ensuring that perpetrators face severe legal consequences, the release added.