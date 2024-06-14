GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. announces kuruvai special package to benefit Cauvery delta farmers

The relief package, brought in due to the non-release of water from Mettur dam, will be implemented at a cost of ₹78.67 crore and will facilitate the distribution of seeds, fertilisers and farming equipment at subsidised rates

Updated - June 14, 2024 05:46 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 05:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
With the storage level continuing to remain poor, water was not released from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur on its customary date of June 12

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday, June 14, 2024, announced a Delta Kuruvai Cultivation Special Package scheme 2024, to be implemented at cost of ₹78.67 crore. The package is aimed at benefitting farmers in the Cauvery delta districts over the kuruvai paddy cultivation season.

“There has been a delay in releasing water for cultivation in the Cauvery delta region due to unexpected circumstances, the delay in the onset of the monsoon and in the lack of sufficient water in Mettur dam this year,” Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam said.

As water could not be released from Mettur dam on the customary date of June 12, the Minister said that a special package for kuruvai cultivation was being introduced on the instructions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Under the package, about 2,000 MT of paddy seeds would be distributed for cultivation for about one lakh acres. The seeds would be provided through Agricultural Extension Centres at 50% subsidised rates. A sum of ₹40 crore as subsidy has also been earmarked to promote the mechanised cultivation of paddy.

Farmers would be provided with micronutrients, bio-fertilisers, zinc sulphate and gypsum at 50% subsidised rates. They would also be provided with quality seeds at subsidised rates. The package also provides for various farming equipment and drones to be distributed to farmers at subsidised rates.

