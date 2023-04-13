HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. announces education assistance for children of Ulemas and Other Personnel Welfare Board members

This is among a slew of measures announced in the Assembly for the welfare of minorities and Backward Classes

April 13, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

An educational assistance of ₹1,000 would be provided to children (studying in Classes VI to IX) of members enrolled in Ulemas and Other Personnel Welfare Board. This is among a slew of measures announced by the Tamil Nadu Government in the Assembly for the welfare of minorities and Backward Classes (BC) in the State.

Two new minority students’ hostels would be constructed at a cost of ₹81.69 lakh in Chennai and Coimbatore, Minister for Minorities Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan said. In case of accidental death, the financial assistance provided to members enrolled in Ulemas and Other Personnel Welfare Board would be increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.25 lakh.

In case of natural death, the financial assistance provided to them would be increased from ₹20,000 to ₹30,000. He said minorities in poor economic conditions would be provided with 2,500 motorised sewing machines at a total cost of ₹1.6 crore.

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare R.S. Rajakannappan said spoken English classes and talent identification programmes would be held for students in BC, Most Backward Classes (MBC) and Denotified Communities (DNC) hostels along with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.

New buildings would be constructed for BC, MBC and DNC hostels in various locations at a total cost of ₹16.13 crore, the Minister said. A special drive to repair the buildings in the hostels would be undertaken at a cost of ₹20 crore. Sports equipment would be provided to school students in these hotels and those in minorities hostels at a cost of ₹75 lakh.

CCTVs would be installed in 12 of these hostels at a cost of ₹12 lakh to ensure the safety of girl students. Napkin incinerators would be installed in these hostels at a cost of ₹45 lakh, Mr. Rajakannappan said. Three new hostels for girl students would be constructed in Dharmapuri (MBC), Erode district (BC) and Theni districts (DNC) at a total cost of ₹1.3 crore.

“As most of the students studying in Kallar Reclamation Schools are from families living below the poverty line,” the State government would establish a new residential school at Kondamanaickenpatti in Dindigul district a cost of ₹50 lakh, aimed at improving the standard of their education, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.