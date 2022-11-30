T.N. announces awards, named after former Minister Anbazhagan, for best schools

November 30, 2022 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced awards for schools excelling in various aspects of pedagogy, improving the skills of teachers, leadership and the development of students. The awards would be named after former Minister K. Anbazhagan.

An official release issued by the State government also said a statue of former Minister Anbazhagan would be installed at the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) campus in Chennai and the campus would also be named after him on the directions of the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The State government has been implementing schemes to improve various infrastructure facilities in State-run schools across the State over five years under the Professor Anbazhagan School Development Scheme.