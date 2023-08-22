ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. announces aid for families of non-resident Tamils in cases of deaths abroad

August 22, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The government has said it will provide financial assistance of ₹12,000 for educational expenses and ₹20,000 for wedding expenses for the deceased person’s children, as per a press release

The Hindu Bureau

In case of non-resident Tamils of low-income groups, who are living abroad, dying in those countries, the Tamil Nadu government will provide financial assistance of ₹12,000 for educational expenses of the deceased’s son/daughter, the government has announced in an official press release.

The State government would also provide financial assistance of ₹20,000, for wedding expenses of the deceased’s son/daughter, as per the release.

The Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare Board will issue implementation guidelines with regard to this announcement. Applicants should be registered with the Board, in order to be able to avail of these benefits.

Those who intend to pursue medicine, engineering, agriculture, diploma programmes and courses in polytechnic institutes and have obtained admission into these programmes would be eligible to apply for the financial assistance for their educational expenses, the press release said.

