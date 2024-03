March 12, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST

The Tamil Nadu government, under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Tuesday announced a 4% hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for the State government employees, teachers and pensioners. The hike would have a retrospective effect from January 1, 2024, and is expected to benefit about 16 lakh government employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners across the State. The exchequer would incur an additional expenditure of ₹2,587.91 crore annually, a release said.