T.N. announces 3% DA hike for government employees, teachers

Published - October 18, 2024 07:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced a 3% hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees and teachers. The increase would be implemented with retrospective effect from July 1 this year.

The State government’s announcement followed the announcement made by the Union government in this regard for its employees hike the DA by 3% with retrospective effect from July 1 this year, an official release said.

About 16 lakh government employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners are expected to benefit from the Tamil Nadu government announcement.

The Tamil Nadu government would incur an additional annual expenditure of ₹1,931 crore, following the increase of 3% in the DA to government employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners, it said.

