TN allows play schools, kindergarten to reopen from Nov 1

Places of worship to open on all days of the week from October 14

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday announced that play schools, kindergarten classes and anganwadis would be allowed to reopen from November 1 across the State. He also announced that all places of worship would be allowed to open on all days of the week with effect from October 14.

“All employees and workers in play schools and kindergarten classes must have been vaccinated for their reopening [from November 1],” Mr. Stalin said.

With effect from today (October 14), the restriction on not allowing people in places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays would be lifted, he said. In a statement, Mr. Stalin also also announced that all shops, restaurants and bakeries would be allowed to remain open for business till 11 pm from today (Oct 14). He also announced that tuition centres and government and private organised employment camps would be allowed from today (Oct 14).

From November 1, beaches would be open for the general public on Sundays too. A total of 100 people would be allowed to take part in weddings and related events from next month, he said. A total of 50 people could take part in funerals.

However, the restriction against festivals, political, social and cultural events would continue, the Chief Minister clarified. Mr. Stalin also reiterated his appeal to the general public to get themselves vaccinated.

It may be recalled that Mr. Stalin chaired a meeting in the Secretariat on Wednesday to review the COVID-19 scenario and lockdown restrictions in place across the State.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department P.K. Sekarbabu, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu, Finance Secretary S. Krishnan, Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Phanindra Reddy, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department B. Chandra Mohan and senior officials were present in the meeting on Wednesday.