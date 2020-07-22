T.N. allocated ₹5,990 cr. under Agri Infra Fund

Tamil Nadu has been allocated ₹5,990 crore, accounting for around 6% of the ₹1 lakh crore earmarked for the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF).

Formulated by the Centre as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan economic package following the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheme is meant for giving loans to organisations working for agriculturists. Apart from primary agricultural cooperative societies, farmer producer organisations, Joint Liability Groups, agri-entrepreneurs and start-ups can be among the beneficiaries of the scheme that will be implemented over 10 years.

A circular issued a few days ago by the Union government’s Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare (DAC&FW) termed the allocation “tentative” and said the decision was made on the basis of the ratio of the total value of the output of agriculture and allied sectors in a State to the Gross State Domestic Product.

In the southern region, Andhra Pradesh will get the highest of ₹6,540 crore, followed by Karnataka-₹4,525 crore, Telangana-₹3,075 crore, Kerala-₹2,520 crore and Puducherry-₹48 crore.

Funds can be drawn for post-harvest management projects and those aimed at building community farming assets such as organic inputs and bio-stimulant production units. Loans will carry an interest subvention of 3% up to a limit of ₹2 crore. Participating institutions will have to sign memoranda of understanding with the National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development and the DAC&FW.

There are concerns among sections of the State Agriculture Department here that the existing schemes such as Agrimarket Infrastructure Fund and Warehouse Infrastructure Fund will get subsumed under the new scheme. A senior official of the Union Ministry of Agriculture says the new scheme is independent of the existing ones and it does not preclude its beneficiaries from getting covered under the old schemes.

Referring to the district-level monitoring committees for implementation, P.R. Pandian, president of the Tamil Nadu Federation of All Farmers’ Associations, says the representatives of agriculturists should be involved even in the stage of planning distribution of assistance.