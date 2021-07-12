TN all-party meet urges Union government to not accord permission for Mekedatu dam

The parties unanimously passed a resolution to this effect; in another resolution, all parties extended their support to the TN government to take any steps needed to prevent Karnataka from undertaking any dam construction activity at Mekedatu

A meeting of representatives of all legislature parties in Tamil Nadu including the BJP, unanimously passed a resolution urging the Union government to not accord any permission to Karnataka to construct a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu. The all-party meeting was convened by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday at the State Secretariat.

The resolution said no construction activity must be undertaken at Mekedatu without getting permission from the downstream States of the Cauvery river, as per the Supreme Court judgement. “Despite that, Karnataka is taking efforts to construct a dam at Mekedatu. This is highly condemnable,” the resolution said.

The parties observed that the project will lead to water supply being affected to the farmers of Tamil Nadu. “The project, which is being touted against the Supreme Court’s ruling, is a direct challenge to the rule of law of the Indian Constitution. Hence, all the departments of the Union government that are related to the project should not grant any permission for the project,” the resolution said.

In another resolution, all the parties also extended their support and full cooperation to the Tamil Nadu government to take any steps needed to prevent Karnataka from undertaking any dam construction activity at Mekedatu.

The parties also passed a resolution to send a team of representatives of all the legislature parties in Tamil Nadu to directly hand over the resolutions to the Union government, to reflect on the unanimous opposition of the citizens of Tamil Nadu to the dam project.

Following this, the government will also take necessary legal steps on the case pending at the Supreme Court and whatever other steps that are required to prevent the project from being implemented.