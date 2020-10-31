TN Agriculture Minister “extremely critical”, says hospital

CHENNAI:

31 October 2020 14:14 IST

Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised, suffered a significant deterioration in vital functions. He is extremely critical despite being on maximal life support, according to a statement issued by Kauvery Hospital on Saturday.

The Minister was admitted to the hospital on October 13 with severe breathlessness and tested positive for COVID-19. He has multiple co-morbidities, and was being treated for severe COVID-19 pneumonia and its complications.

Advertising

Advertising