TN Agriculture Dept sets up helpline for fertiliser complaints

The Tamil Nadu Agriculture Department has set up a helpline number, 93634 40360, at the State Agriculture Directorate, where farmers can get information about availability of fertilisers and also raise complaints.

These complaints can either be lodged over the phone or through WhatsApp, the Department said in a press release. An officer has been appointed specifically to look into the complaints and find an immediate solution, the release said.

Currently, fertilisers are distributed to farmers through 8,100 private centres and 4,354 cooperative units. Fertilisers such as urea, TAP, potash and complex fertilisers provided by the Union government are distributed through 15 fertiliser companies to the State, the release said.