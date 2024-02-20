T.N. Agriculture Budget | ‘One Village One Crop’ scheme to be introduced in 15,280 revenue villages

February 20, 2024 05:16 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The ‘One Village One Crop’ scheme will be introduced in 15,280 revenue villages to catapult agricultural production in rural areas, the Tamil Nadu government announced. T.N. Agriculture Minister, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, while presenting the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, said these demonstrations will be conducted over 5 to 10 acres in each village, focusing on one crop per village to enhance farmers’ awareness.

“This initiative will feature demonstrations covering land preparation, seed treatment for high-yielding varieties, and integrated nutrient management for a range of crops including paddy, cholam (sorghum), maize, cumbu (pearl millet), kudiraivali (barnyard millet), ragi (finger millet), red gram, black gram, green gram, groundnut, gingelly, sunflower, cotton and sugarcane, Mr. Panneerselvam said.

In order to help farmers distinguish between beneficial and harmful insects, ‘Permanent Pest Surveillance Plots’ would be established, and effective plant protection measures would be recommended, he said.

During 2024-25, 2,482 Village Agriculture Development Groups would be formed and training sessions would be conducted at a cost of ₹2.48 crore, he said. These groups would provide farmers with timely and relevant advisories on seasonal crop cultivation, adoption of advanced technologies and effective market strategies for sustainable growth to enhance crop production and income. These Village Agriculture Development Groups will offer training within village panchayats, under the Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agricultural Development Programme.

The Tamil Nadu government has also allocated a sum of ₹18 crore to implement the scheme to provide an additional 20% subsidy for small and marginal farmers from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in high-value schemes, implemented by the Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Department. The scheme was launched in 2022-23.

