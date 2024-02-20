T.N. Agriculture Budget | GI tags to be obtained for 10 agricultural products

February 20, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Geographical Indication (GI) tags would be obtained for 10 agricultural products native to Tamil Nadu during 2024-25, the State government said in the Assembly on Tuesday. Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam, presenting the Agriculture Budget 2024-25, said a sum of ₹30 lakh would be allocated towards obtaining the GI tags.

The GI tags would be obtained for Sathayamangalam Red Banana (Erode), Kolli Hills Pepper (Namakkal), Meenambur Seeraga Samba (Ranipet), Ayyampalayam Nettai Thennai (Dindigul), Urigam Puli (Krishnagiri), Bhuvanagiri Mithi Pagarkai (Cuddalore), Sencholam (Salem, Karur), Tirunelveli Senna Leaf (Tirunelveli), Odaipatti Seedless Grapes (Theni), Gloriosa Superba and Senganthal seed (Karur, Dindigul, Tiruppur).

Marketing of GI tagged products increases their demand and export opportunities, the Minister said and added that GI tags have been being obtained for unique and native agricultural products of the State. “In the past three years, application for Geographical Indication tags have been filed for 25 agricultural products.”

During 2024-25, ‘Farm Gate Trade’ would be intensified to trade agri-produce worth ₹60 crore, ensuring that the farmers receive a fair price, he said. Of the 284 regulated markets in Tamil Nadu, 157 have been integrated with the electronic National Agriculture Market (eNAM) enabling trade. “So far, 8,300 MT of agricultural produce valued at ₹40 crore has been traded at Farm Gate Trade,” he said.

