ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Agriculture Budget 2024 | Traditional paddy varieties to be cultivated on 10,000 acres

February 20, 2024 02:16 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 200 tonnes traditional paddy variety seeds, including Aruvadham Kuruvai, Poonkar, Thooyamalli and Mappillai Samba, will be distributed to farmers across the State this year, Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam said

The Hindu Bureau

Seeds of traditional paddy varieties were being produced under the ‘Nel’ Jayaraman Mission on Conservation of Traditional Paddy Varieties. File photograph used for representational purposes only

T.N. Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, said traditional paddy varieties including Aruvadham Kuruvai, Poonkar, Thooyamalli, Seeraga Samba, Mappillai Samba, Sivan Samba and Karuppu Kavuni would be cultivated on 10,000 acres across the State, in 2025-26.

In the Agriculture Budget the Minister presented in the Assembly, he said seeds of traditional paddy varieties were being produced under the ‘Nel’ Jayaraman Mission on Conservation of Traditional Paddy Varieties. In the current year,  200 tonnes of traditional paddy variety seeds would be produced at State Seed Farms for cultivation in an area of 10,000 acres. These seeds will be distributed to farmers in all districts. A sum of ₹50 lakh has been allotted for this purpose.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US