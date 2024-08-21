T.N.-based aero tech company to launch reusable hybrid rocket from Chennai

A reusable hybrid rocket would be launched from a mobile launchpad on Saturday near the city.

The rocket, first in the country, according to Anand Megalingam, founder and chief executive officer of the Tamil Nadu-based aero tech company Space Zone India, will carry three cube satellites designed to monitor and collect data on atmospheric conditions, including cosmic radiation intensity, ultraviolet radiation intensity, air quality and such other aspects.

The rocket — Rhumi 1 — will deploy 50 different Pico satellites to study various aspects of atmospheric conditions such as vibration, accelerometer readings, altitude, ozone levels, toxic content and natural and synthetic molecular bonding of fibres.

The rocket would harness the power of technology, combining the advantages of liquid oxidiser and solid fuel propellent systems to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs.

Mylswamy Annadurai, former director of Indian Space Research Organisation, who is the mission mentor, said, the innovative system is designed to provide unparalleled flexibility and efficiency. According to him, Space Zone is poised to revolutionise the approach to rocket launches, making them more dynamic and responsive to the needs of the future.