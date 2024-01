January 10, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu’s Advocate-General R. Shunmugasundaram tendered his resignation on Wednesday, citing personal reasons. He had been in office ever since the DMK government assumed office in May 2021.

During his tenure, Mr. Shunmugasundaram conducted many significant cases for the State government before the Madras High Court. He was a Rajya Sabha member from 2002 to 2008, and held the office of State Public Prosecutor between 1996 and 2001.

