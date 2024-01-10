GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TN Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram resigns

He had been in office since the DMK came to power in the State in May 2021 and had conducted several important cases before the Madras High Court

January 10, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
R. Shunmugasundaram

R. Shunmugasundaram

Tamil Nadu’s Advocate-General R. Shunmugasundaram met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the latter’s residence on Wednesday evening and submitted his resignation, citing personal reasons. He had been in office ever since the DMK government assumed office in May 2021.

During his tenure, Mr. Shunmugasundaram conducted many significant cases for the State government before the Madras High Court. He was a Rajya Sabha member from 2002 to 2008, and held the office of State Public Prosecutor between 1996 and 2001.

