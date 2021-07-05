T.N. a perennial litigant on Cauvery: Bommai

‘DMK govt. blowing up small issues’

Terming Tamil Nadu a perennial litigant on Cauvery issues, Karnataka’s Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday slammed the Tamil Nadu government for repeatedly objecting to Karnataka’s projects in the Cauvery basin.

He said the new DMK government was indulging in political adventures by blowing up small issues into big ones to suit its political needs.

“They have always had a problem with the Markandeya project,” he told reporters.

The Home Minister said, “Tamil Nadu has always gone into litigation when it pertains to water issues in Karnataka, whether it is for the Cauvery main scheme or others in the Cauvery basin.”

Win-win situation

He said the State was within its jurisdiction when it came to Mekedatu. “It is meant for drinking water and Karnataka will not prevent their share,” he said.

Stating that Karnataka was legally correct in the Mekedatu dam issue, he said the project would help both States. “It will be a win-win situation. While Karnataka will get drinking water, Tamil Nadu will be assured of its share, even during the deficit years, since currently there is no reservoir downstream of KRS. Despite knowing the advantages, Tamil Nadu has been opposing the Mekedatu project,” he said.