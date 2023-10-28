TMMK protests against Governor for refusing to release 49 life convicts

October 28, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) on Saturday organised a protest march at Egmore here condemning Governor R.N. Ravi’s refusal to accept the State government’s recommendation to release 49 life convicts, including 20 Muslims.

VCK founder and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan; Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi founder T. Velmurugan; CPI (M) MLA Nagaimali; and TMMK general secretary P. Abdul Samad, among others, participated. The venue for the protest was changed from Saidapet to Egmore after the recent attack at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had sent a file recommending the release of the 49 persons on the eve of DMK founder C.N. Annadurai’s birthday, TMMK president Prof. M.H. Jawahirullah told reporters. “One Muslim convict has already died. So, the Governor should not delay his decision any more and immediately sign the government’s recommendation. If he continues to refuse, we will we will intensify our protests,” he said.

Mr. Jawahirullah further said that the State government could only recommend premature release as per Article 161 of the Constitution. “Even if the government wants to release a prisoner as per the Code of Criminal Procedure, it can only recommend to the Governor. No prisoner can be released without the Governor’s consent. I, therefore, urge the State government to let them go on a long-term parole without waiting for the Governor’s consent,” he added.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said: “So far, Governors have given their consent to resolutions and laws passed in the State Assembly. Even if difference of opinion between the State government and the Governor has existed in the past, Governors have not been this stubborn and non-cooperative.”

He further said that Mr. Ravi should be called ‘RSS Ravi’, and added: “All democratic forces agree on this issue [release of the convicts]. Even the AIADMK, the Opposition party, has aligned with us on this matter. Only R.N. Ravi is opposing this and causing tensions in society. Hate against Muslims is in their [the RSS’] blood. It is easier to create anti-Muslim hate and trigger violence against Muslims in north India. But, it won’t work in Tamil Nadu. They cannot create tensions between religious communities...”

