TMMK opposes move to raise marriage age for women

The Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam on Friday demanded that the BJP-led Central government drop its move to raise the age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years and condemned the Aadhaar-Voter ID linkage.

At a meeting of its executive committee, the party passed resolutions on these issues.

The party said when women were eligible to vote when they turn 18 years of age, it was amusing that the government was trying to criminalise the current age of marriage for women.

While welcoming the decision to send the matter to a select committee, the party demanded that the government drop the proposal entirely.

The party also welcomed the DMK government’s ‘Meendum Manjappai’ initiative, the formation of a committee to recommend premature release of long-term prisoners, and to consider giving a longer parole to prisoners suffering from severe ailments.

The Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam also requested the government to drop the plan for the construction of another thermal power plant at Ennore.