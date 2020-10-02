Tamil Nadu

TMMK holds demonstration against Babri Masjid verdict

The Tamilnadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) held a demonstration on Thursday near the Chepauk Guest House in the light of the special CBI court verdict acquitting senior BJP leader L.K. Advani and 31 others in the Babri Masjid demolition case, for lack of credible evidence. Professor J. Haja Gani, general secretary of TMMK, led the demonstration with with the slogan “Let us save judiciary”.

In a statement, the TMMK said it was shocking that the CBI was not able to gather evidence, and the verdict had shaken the trust the public has on judiciary.

