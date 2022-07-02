TMC will work for students welfare, says G.K. Vasan

July 02, 2022 17:55 IST

The Tamil Maanila Congress would always support the welfare of youth and students, and the party would work, keeping in mind the students who are the future of India, said the party’s leader G.K. Vasan.

The party held a consultative meeting of its youth wing and district presidents in the city on Friday. Mr. Vasan handed over books worth ₹6,000 each to students at the meet organised by the youth wing and led by its president Yuvaraj, the party said in a press release.

