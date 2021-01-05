TMC will contest on own symbol: Vasan

THANJAVUR/ TIRUCHI

Constituents of the AIADMK-led alliance, including the TMC, would be contesting on their individual symbols and there was no confusion on the issue, according to TMC president G.K. Vasan.

The confusion over symbols existed only among the allies in the DMK combine, he claimed.

Addressing reporters at Kumbakonam on Monday, Mr. Vasan claimed that the AIADMK combine’s victory in the coming Assembly elections was a foregone conclusion. The AIADMK government was the saviour of the poor and middle-class people, he felt. The number of seats to be shared among the constituents and other election-related issues would be discussed and settled at the appropriate time.

Later, in Tiruchi, Mr. Vasan said a decision on the number of seats and the constituencies that the TMC would seek to contest would be taken after the ongoing regional conferences and based on the recommendations given by the district and State-level office-bearers, besides the ground situation.

Mr. Vasan said that the Congress and other Opposition parties should not politicise the decision on the Union government to approve the use of vaccines against COVID-19. The Centre was proceeding in the right direction on this issue, he said while urging the Opposition parties to desist from creating a scare on the key public health issue.