TMC urges government to fulfil demands of doctors

August 29, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu government to fulfil the legitimate demands of the government doctors.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said it was the doctors and nurses who put the lives of the public ahead of their own lives during the COVID-19 and many died while serving the public. He said it was saddening that the salaries of government doctors was less in Tamil Nadu compared to many other States even though the former was a frontrunner in health.

Recalling that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had assured the government doctors to fulfil their demands when he was in the Opposition, he said it was hurtful to the doctors that the Chief Minister had not fulfilled these demands even two years after coming to power. He alleged that the promise of a job on compassionate ground for government doctors who died during COVID-19 had not been fulfilled as well.

