HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TMC urges government to fulfil demands of doctors

August 29, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu government to fulfil the legitimate demands of the government doctors.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said it was the doctors and nurses who put the lives of the public ahead of their own lives during the COVID-19 and many died while serving the public. He said it was saddening that the salaries of government doctors was less in Tamil Nadu compared to many other States even though the former was a frontrunner in health.

Recalling that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had assured the government doctors to fulfil their demands when he was in the Opposition, he said it was hurtful to the doctors that the Chief Minister had not fulfilled these demands even two years after coming to power. He alleged that the promise of a job on compassionate ground for government doctors who died during COVID-19 had not been fulfilled as well.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.