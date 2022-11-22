TMC to organise a protest against milk price increase

November 22, 2022 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

G.K. Vasan to lead the agitation in Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

TMC leader G.K. Vasan at a recent protest. | Photo Credit: file photo

The Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) has announced a protest for Sunday in Chennai against the increase in Aavin milk price. Its president G.K. Vasan will lead the protest near the Chennai Collectorate.

Mr. Vasan said the price increase had affected middle income as well as low income families and the party would urge the Tamil Nadu government to withdraw the increase.

In a separate statement, he condoled the death of Avvai Natarajan. He said the Tamil scholar’s death was a great loss to his family and the literary world.

