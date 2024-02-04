GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TMC to decide on alliance post its general council meeting on February 12

February 04, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan said he would make an announcement on the alliance for the Lok Sabha election after the party’s General Council and Executive Committee meeting on February 12.

“Our party maintains a friendly relationship with all our alliance partners,” he told reporters in Chennai.

He further said that he had met BJP national president J.P. Nadda, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and spoken to BJP State president K. Annamalai, and would be meeting PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss. “I am also in touch with leaders from the DMDK and Puthiya Tamilagam,” he added.

On the AIADMK breaking its alliance with the BJP, Mr. Vasan said that the emphasis was on forming a strong alliance to defeat the enemies.

Earlier, he held a consultation meeting with the heads of the party’s various wings and office-bearers. In a separate statement, he welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement, conferring Bharat Ratna on Lal Krishna Advani and extended his greetings to the BJP veteran.

