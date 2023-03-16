ADVERTISEMENT

TMC president G.K. Vasan meets Prime Minister Modi in Delhi

March 16, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TMC president G.K. Vasan meeting PM Modi in Delhi.

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. A statement issued by the party said Mr. Vasan had discussed about the general development of Tamil Nadu and the prevailing political situation with Mr. Modi.

In a separate statement, Mr. Vasan urged the State government to ensure that there was no shortage of Aavin milk. Citing reports in a section of the media, he said it appeared that the supply to Aavin had come down as a result of which, Aavin was unable to meet the demand from the public.

Stating that people in many places had to buy milk at a premium price from private players, he urged the government to take all efforts to address the ongoing issues and ensure adequate supply of milk.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US