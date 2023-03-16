TMC president G.K. Vasan meets Prime Minister Modi in Delhi

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. A statement issued by the party said Mr. Vasan had discussed about the general development of Tamil Nadu and the prevailing political situation with Mr. Modi.
In a separate statement, Mr. Vasan urged the State government to ensure that there was no shortage of Aavin milk. Citing reports in a section of the media, he said it appeared that the supply to Aavin had come down as a result of which, Aavin was unable to meet the demand from the public.
Stating that people in many places had to buy milk at a premium price from private players, he urged the government to take all efforts to address the ongoing issues and ensure adequate supply of milk.
