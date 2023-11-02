ADVERTISEMENT

TMC opposes outsourcing the jobs of drivers, conductors

November 02, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan on Thursday expressed concern over reports that the State government is planning to outsource the work of drivers and conductors in government-run buses in many places.

He said if jobs were outsourced through private agencies, there were chances of irregularities. Arguing that the safety of passengers were of utmost priority, he said the government should instead directly employ trained personnel with experience registered with the employment exchanges in the districts. He said such permanent and direct employment will safeguard the livelihood of these people waiting for jobs.

