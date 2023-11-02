HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TMC opposes outsourcing the jobs of drivers, conductors

November 02, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan on Thursday expressed concern over reports that the State government is planning to outsource the work of drivers and conductors in government-run buses in many places.

He said if jobs were outsourced through private agencies, there were chances of irregularities. Arguing that the safety of passengers were of utmost priority, he said the government should instead directly employ trained personnel with experience registered with the employment exchanges in the districts. He said such permanent and direct employment will safeguard the livelihood of these people waiting for jobs.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.