TMC (M) to start membership drive from August 9, says G.K. Vasan

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Friday said his party is slated to conduct membership drives starting from August 9, after completing meetings with regional level office bearers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to journalists in Chennai, Mr. Vasan said several changes have been made in the party with an intention to strengthen its organisation structure to equip itself to face upcoming elections. “We have planned to conduct meetings with regional level office bearers and functionaries to discuss the party’s future plans. It has been decided to start membership drives for the party from August 9.”

Further he said it is impossible to mention the names of all the States while presenting the Budget. He said the Centre continues to allocate due share of funds to Tamil Nadu through devolutions and various projects and schemes.

He said the recent increase in electricity tariff by the Tamil Nadu government has increased the burden of people. The DMK never implemented its poll promises after coming to power, he alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.