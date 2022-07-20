Tamil Nadu

TMC leader Vasan urges govt. not to hike power tariff

G.K. Vasan
Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 20, 2022 18:52 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 07:54 IST

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) leader and Rajya Sabha MP G.K. Vasan on Wednesday urged the State government not to hike electricity tariffs.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan alleged that there were frequent power cuts in various parts of the State recently, when compared to a surplus situation in past years. He said the DMK government had not fulfilled its poll promise of shifting to a monthly electricity billing system. Instead, it has proposed a tariff hike. In addition to the recent hike in property tax rates, this move would burden the poor and the middle class, he added.

Advertisement
Advertisement

During a public grievance day on July 25 at the respective District Collectorates, his party members would submit a representation against the hike in power tariff.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...