Tamil Nadu

TMC leader Vasan urges govt. not to hike power tariff

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) leader and Rajya Sabha MP G.K. Vasan on Wednesday urged the State government not to hike electricity tariffs.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan alleged that there were frequent power cuts in various parts of the State recently, when compared to a surplus situation in past years. He said the DMK government had not fulfilled its poll promise of shifting to a monthly electricity billing system. Instead, it has proposed a tariff hike. In addition to the recent hike in property tax rates, this move would burden the poor and the middle class, he added.

During a public grievance day on July 25 at the respective District Collectorates, his party members would submit a representation against the hike in power tariff.


