TMC leader Vasan urges govt. not to hike power tariff
The party members will submit a representation against the hike at a public grievance meet on July 25
Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) leader and Rajya Sabha MP G.K. Vasan on Wednesday urged the State government not to hike electricity tariffs.
In a statement, Mr. Vasan alleged that there were frequent power cuts in various parts of the State recently, when compared to a surplus situation in past years. He said the DMK government had not fulfilled its poll promise of shifting to a monthly electricity billing system. Instead, it has proposed a tariff hike. In addition to the recent hike in property tax rates, this move would burden the poor and the middle class, he added.
During a public grievance day on July 25 at the respective District Collectorates, his party members would submit a representation against the hike in power tariff.
