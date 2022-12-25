ADVERTISEMENT

TMC demands inclusion of sugar cane in Pongal gift hamper

December 25, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

G.K. Vasan. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu government to include one sugar cane per ration card holder as part of the Pongal gift hamper it has announced.

In a statement, he said sugarcane cultivators in Tamil Nadu were looking forward to the bulk purchase by the government ahead of Pongal. However, the decision to not include sugar cane as part of the Pongal gift hamper has not only disappointed them but also exposed the anti-farmer stand of the government.

Apart from being beneficial to farmers, he said the inclusion of sugar cane in the gift hamper would help the public as well since they would not have to buy it separately. Arguing that the cash allowance of ₹1,000 in the gift was inadequate, Mr. Vasan appealed to the government to increase it to ₹2,500.

CONNECT WITH US