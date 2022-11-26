TMC criticises DMK, thanks Union government in its executive committee meeting

November 26, 2022 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The party criticised the DMK government for failing to fulfil its poll promises; passed resolutions for aid in rain-affected areas and action against Coimbatore blast perpetrators

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Maanila Congress, in its special executive committee meeting convened on its ninth foundation day in Chennai on Saturday, condemned the DMK government in the State for not fulfilling its poll promises while thanking the Union government for its support to Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through the resolutions passed at the meeting, chaired by its president G.K. Vasan, the party criticised the State government for increasing the power tariff, the price of milk and property tax, in what it termed as a reversal of the promises made by the DMK before the State elections.

Moreover, it said that the DMK had failed to fulfil many of its promises, including the ₹ 1,000 assistance for women, the waiver of jewel loans and the abolishment of the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The party thanked the Union government for its various measures, including the approval for new medical colleges, organising the Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi, and a number of other welfare measures.

Resolution for rain relief

Other resolutions passed at the meeting included a demand to to the Union and State governments to provide necessary assistance to the places affected in recent rains and announcing Mayiladuthurai district, which was the worst affected, as a disaster-hit district.

Condemning the trend of portraying the convicts of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, who were recently released from jail, as victims and heroes, the TMC demanded action against those who are praising the convicts. The party also demanded stringent action against all the perpetrators responsible for the recent blast in Coimbatore.

In his address, Mr. Vasan urged party functionaries to take up issues affecting people and organise protests at revenue district level. He also asked the workers to start preparing for the 2024 parliamentary elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US