TMC criticises DMK, thanks Union government in its executive committee meeting

November 26, 2022 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Maanila Congress, in its special executive committee meeting convened on its ninth foundation day in Chennai on Saturday, condemned the DMK government in the State for not fulfilling its poll promises while thanking the Union government for its support to Tamil Nadu.

Through the resolutions passed at the meeting, chaired by its president G.K. Vasan, the party criticised the State government for increasing the power tariff, the price of milk and property tax, in what it termed as a reversal of the promises made by the DMK before the State elections.

Moreover, it said that the DMK had failed to fulfil many of its promises, including the ₹ 1,000 assistance for women, the waiver of jewel loans and the abolishment of the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The party thanked the Union government for its various measures, including the approval for new medical colleges, organising the Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi, and a number of other welfare measures.

Resolution for rain relief

Other resolutions passed at the meeting included a demand to to the Union and State governments to provide necessary assistance to the places affected in recent rains and announcing Mayiladuthurai district, which was the worst affected, as a disaster-hit district.

Condemning the trend of portraying the convicts of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, who were recently released from jail, as victims and heroes, the TMC demanded action against those who are praising the convicts. The party also demanded stringent action against all the perpetrators responsible for the recent blast in Coimbatore.

In his address, Mr. Vasan urged party functionaries to take up issues affecting people and organise protests at revenue district level. He also asked the workers to start preparing for the 2024 parliamentary elections.