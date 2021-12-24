Title conferred on Madurai G.S. Mani

The title of Naadha Kovidha was conferred on Carnatic Vidwan and guru Madurai G.S. Mani at the 20th Sangeetha Raga Mahotsavam of Naadhabrahmam held on Thursday.

Justice S. Vimala, Member, Law Commission, Government of Tamil Nadu, who presented the title said that music was the panacea for all ills. She said that there was a need to take music to all homes.

The title of ‘Vaidhya Sevanirata’ was conferred on D. Badrinarayanan and appreciation award was given to N.S. Kamakshi at the event in Vivekananda Hall, P.S. Senior Secondary School, Mylapore. Naadhabrahmam founder N. Subramanian said the event would go on for 10 days.