‘Tis that time of the year again; Madras Day ahoy!

Is it already that time of the year? Even as Chennaiites slipped into the lull of the quotidien, since the last Madras Day, the earth has had its annual revolution around the sun. August is upon us, and it is time to drum up excitement for the one week that this city truly celebrates itself unfettered. While historically the actual date that the East India Company’s administrator Francis Day negotiated the purchase of a strip of coast south of Pulicat, is August 22, 1639, the city’s enthusiasm has, over the years, spilled on to weeks before and after this significant date we have all agreed should stand for the birthday of the city so loved by its residents. The Hindu will bring to you this August a range of activities that will appropriately showcase the wealth of experiences this southern city has to offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, the attempt is to depict how Chennai puts life in the day of every individual who considers this city home, makes a living of this city, walks its streets, explodes in joy and adulation for the cricket franchise that takes its name, loves yellow, of people that wait in a traffic jam on narrowed roads, those who steal a quick snooze on the Metro Rail deep underground, residents who buy vegetables off the cart on the road, effortlessly dodge windingly large buses, compatriots who believe that Marina beach, sundal, and filter coffee are a religion.. the list is practically endless.

Join us on this journey, this year as well, as The Hindu pulls out the stops to celebrate 385 years of this city being what it has been, is today, and will be for its people in the future. The Hindu’s teams hustle to bring you a range of stories and events over 45 days that will help you soak up and get in step with the rhythms of the city. Editorially, a range of themes will be explored, bringing to light facts little known about the city, as we dig into our very valuable and precious archives to shed light on nuggets of information that have remained hidden on yellowing pages, to use them to draw out patterns that have essentially shaped the city into its current form and shape. Celebrities talk about what Chennai means to them, and this time, so do the people next door, as we try to map life in the day of the people of Chennai. A special supplement will also be brought out this year, and promises to be a collector’s edition.

There are some elements, which some of you participated in and enjoyed last year, and they will continue, this year as well. These include an archival photo exhibition at The Hindu office and Metro Rail stations in the city, a run for the city, heritage walks, moonlight cinema, concerts in public spaces, food and music extravaganzas, quizzes, and a photo contest. In addition this year, stand-up artists will tickle your funny bone as they bring that essential Chennai humour to liven up issues centred on the city.

Do follow the official handles of The Hindu Made of Chennai, (@thehindu_madeofchennai on Instagram) as they will provide frequent updates about events and audience engagement schedules. Of course, do join us as we wish our beloved, grand old city a very happy birthday indeed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.